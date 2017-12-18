Loading the player...

The Cambridges release official family portrait for Christmas The Cambridge family complemented each other in light blue for the portrait

Prince William and Kate have released an official Christmas photo with their two adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte! The beautiful family photo was shared on Kensington Palace's official Twitter account, and the caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace."

READ: Princess Charlotte 'has a new hobby' – find out what!

The family posed for a sweet Christmas portrait

In the snap, the royal couple complemented each other in matching powder blue, Kate wore a Catherine Walker peplum jacket and skirt, which she previously wore in Holland in October 2016.Prince George was dressed in a Pereprine royal blue and white mandarin collar shirt with a Vaello belt, and Princess Charlotte wore a floral blue frock, which she had previously worn upon arrival in Berlin, with a matching bow in her hair and Dona Carmen Bebes Mary Jane shoes.

The palace also announced that the little Princess, two, is due to attend the Willcocks Nursery school in January. A spokesperson for the school said: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."

Princess Charlotte will start nursery in January

READ: Find out Prince George's role in his school nativity play

The Duke and Duchess and their children will spend this Christmas in Sandringham along with Prince Harry and his new fiancé, Meghan Markle. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace confirmed the news, saying: "You can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day." Meghan's invitation marks a break in tradition for the royals as Duchess of Cambridge was not invited to join Prince William for Christmas in 2010.

Prince Charles and Camilla also released their Christmas card on Monday, and the photo was released on Clarence House's Twitter, reading: "Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand at Highgrove in July during the private 70th Birthday party of The Duchess of Cornwall."