Like all children around the world, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will no doubt be waking up extra early to open their Christmas presents - or perhaps they'll do it on Christmas Eve with the Queen. However, despite being royals, the children will not be inundated with Christmas gifts as many of them will reportedly be donated to charity. A royal insider revealed to Us Weekly that Prince William and Kate are trying not to "royally spoil" their children. The source explained: "They're both extremely careful."

Although George, four, and Charlotte, two, will receive some presents, the insider has claimed that the gifts given from people from around the globe will be given to other children's organisations. "Receiving that many gifts wouldn't have a good effect on the kids," the source added, claiming it would otherwise be William and Kate's "worst nightmare". A spokesperson for Kensington Palace has since said via MailOnline: "Some items will be taken into the home and others stored within the Royal Household."

The spokesperson added: "On occasion, and where appropriate, items may be donated to organisations who can make good use of them. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for the warm and generosity that has been extended to their children from members of the public." In November, George had asked Father Christmas for a police car. His father gave Santa an adorable handwritten letter from his son. In the note, George had also circled that he had been "nice" this year in the line which read: "Dear Father Christmas this year I have been naughty/nice." Prince William was on an official visit to Finland when he bumped into Santa, and grabbed the opportunity to hand him the letter.

William, 35, was visiting a Christmas market in Helsinki at the time, and told Father Christmas: "I've seen you and I had to give you this letter." Noting that George had only filled out one line of the wish list, William laughed: "He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably ok." The royal also pointed to the word "nice" and said: "He's been a nice boy, a nice boy." Santa, who traditionally is from Finland, nodded his head in agreement and William smiled.