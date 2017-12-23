The Duchess of Cornwall impresses Strictly star Brendan Cole with dancing skills Camilla hosted a tea dance at Buckingham Palace in November

The Duchess of Cornwall impressed the stars of Strictly Come Dancing when she welcomed them to Buckingham Palace in November. Camilla took to the dancefloor with professional dancer Brendan Cole during a tea dance hosted for the National Osteoporosis Society - and he was amazed by her dancing skills.

"She knows her way around a dance floor - don't you worry about that," Brendan said, after dancing the cha cha with the royal. "She was absolutely delightful, I didn't know if I was breaking protocol or not but I did ask her if it was OK to ask her to dance, and she said 'I'd love to'. I thought somebody was about to grab me by the scruff of the neck and kick me out."

The Duchess of Cornwall danced with Brendan Cole at Buckingham Palace

Camilla was hosting the tea dance in her role as president of the National Osteoporosis Society (NOS), to highlight the benefits of older people staying active. She was joined by stars from the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, including Judy Murray, Robbie Savage and Colin Jackson, who filmed a segment for the show at the Queen's official London residence.

Janette Manrara was one of the lucky Strictly Come Dancing stars invited to Buckingham Palace in November. The professional dancer took to her social media pages to share a photo of her exclusive invite, in which she detailed her excitement. She wrote: "Thrilled to have been invited to such a #Royal #TeaDance that is spreading the importance of being healthy always & just how amazing dancing really is for our bodies! #BuckinghamPalace #ChristmasSpecial."

Camilla hosted a tea dance for the National Osteoporosis Society

Show producers recently announced the plan for the special, they said in a statement: "As part of this year's Strictly Christmas Special, there will be a festive feature from inside Buckingham Palace. Hosted by HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, our Strictly family and members of the local community will attend a Tea Dance. There will also be a beautiful performance from the Strictly professional dancers."