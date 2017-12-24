Meghan Markle's dog being treated after breaking legs Meghan Markle's dog, Guy, is reportedly being treated by 'super vet' Noel Fitzpatrick

Meghan Markle's rescue dog, Guy, is on the mend after breaking two legs. It is unknown how the beagle, who was flown from the Suits actress' home in Toronto to London earlier this year, was injured, but he is reportedly recuperating at 'super vet' Noel Fitzpatrick's veterinary referral centre.

Meghan with her beagle, Guy

Sources told the MailOnline that Meghan is "very upset" and "distraught" following Guy's accident, which is thought to have taken place shortly after her engagement announcement to Prince Harry. The 36-year-old spoke about Guy and her other dog, Bogart, during the couple's first televised interview, explaining: "Well I have two dogs that I've had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups. And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is - yes he's in the UK, he's been here for a while," adding: "I think he's doing just fine." Harry's communication secretary, Jason Knauf, confirmed that Bogart "is not coming" to the UK, and that he is now living with Meghan's friends.

Guy is on the mend after breaking two legs

Meghan is clearly an animal lover, and has shared several snaps of her pooches on Instagram while encouraging others to adopt rescue dogs. Prince Harry pointed out that she even had an affinity with the Queen's pet corgis, saying: "The corgis took to you straight away… I've spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing." Meghan added: "Just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet."

Fans have been quick to wish Guy a speedy recovery, with one tweeting: "Hoping Meghan Markle's beloved rescue dog Guy heals soon after 2 of his legs got broken in the UK," while another added: "It has not been an easy trip for #MeghanMarkle's dog into the UK. Wishing Guy a speedy recovery!"