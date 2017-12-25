Loading the player...

Watch Meghan Markle curtsy to the Queen for the first time in public Prince Harry's fiancée attended church with the royals

Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, has clearly mastered the art of the royal curtsy. The former Suits actress has clearly been practising and on Christmas Day, after attending church at Sandringham with the royal family, she finally debuted the perfect curtsy when she greeted the Queen outside the church of St. Mary Magdalene. Future sister-in-law Kate, also curtseyed to the Queen while Princes William and Harry bowed their heads in respect.

All eyes were on the American actress on Monday as she made her debut appearance at the royal's traditional Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, looking as stylish as ever in a camel coat by Sentaler and as she stepped out with Prince Harry. The Suits actress completed her festive ensemble with a brown hat, matching brown boots and a Chloe 'Pixie' bag, while her brunette hair was styled to perfection. Meghan officially joined the royal family last Wednesday, when she attended the Queen's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Kate, who is expecting her third child with William, was also dressed to the nines in a £2,655 Miu Miu velvet-trimmed double-breasted tartan wool-blend peacoat which was accessorised with black shoes and a matching black hat. The 35-year-old looked glowing as she walked to the church, with her long, brunette hair styled in her trademark loose waves, while a nude lipstick completed her look.

Earlier in the day, those who stayed over at Sandringham will have enjoyed a full English breakfast, and will have woken to find stockings filled with small gifts and fruit at the foot of their beds. After the service, the royal family will carry out a small, informal walkabout to greet members of the public. This will be followed by a sit-down lunch of roast turkey and all the trimmings at Sandringham House. A walk around the estate follows, before they gather around to watch the Queen's Christmas speech at 3pm.