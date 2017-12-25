Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement photo call picture takes pride of place at Queen's palace The picture was visible during the Monarch's speech

The Queen has delivered her annual Christmas speech and many eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but take note of the special photographs that took pride of place in Room 1844 at Buckingham Palace, where the traditional address was filmed.

Pictures of the Queen's great grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, can be seen, along with two wedding related images of the Queen and Philip - taken 70 years apart – in the table next to her. But eagled-eyed watchers also spotted two very special portraits in the background; a picture of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall Taken at Clarence House by renowned photographer Mario Testino and a picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, taken the day they announced their engagement to the world.

Prince Harry and former Suits actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement to the world on 27 November at Kensington Palace's Sunken Gardens and just last week the pair released their official engagement pictures, taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement pictures

The snaps, which were taken at Frogmore House in Windsor, show the loved-up couple holding hands in one photo, while in another Meghan has her hand resting on Harry's cheek as he smiles at her. Wearing her long, brunette locks down, the former Suits actress wore a gorgeous, striking gown by Ralph and Russo while showing off her dazzling engagement ring in one photo, and looked dressed down in a white Victoria Beckham jumper for the other. The Prince looked smart in a suit and tie, and donned a jacket for the follow-up shot.

MORE: How the royals have changed in ten years – see their transformation

The couple announced earlier this month that their wedding will take place on 19 May at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.