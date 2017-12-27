Want to work for the royal family? The Queen is hiring! The job has been announced on the Royal Household's official website

Have you ever wanted to work for the royal family? Well, you are in luck as the Queen is looking for a full-time chef to work at Buckingham Palace. The position is formally titled "Demi Chef de Partie" and it has been advertised on the royal household's official website. The listing details all the requirements that must be met, such as the need to be an "ambitious and qualified chef", to have "strong communication skills and adaptability" as well as "attention to detail". Most importantly, however, the Monarch is looking for a chef with a "clear passion for food and the catering industry, […] eager to learn new skills."

The position, which is open for applicants until the 1 January, comes with incredible perks such as live-in accommodation, which means you get to stay in Buckingham Palace or close by in another royal property. Also included is "a comprehensive benefits package, including 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), a 15% employer contribution pension scheme, and all meals provided, training and development, as well as a range of recreational facilities."

The description also adds that the new Demi Chef de Partie will prepare receptions and state dinners, as well as staff lunches, and when required they will travel to another Royal residence, looking forward to "whatever challenge comes your way".

The starting salary is £20,604.52 per annum and the candidate is expected to work "full time, 5 days out of 7, Monday to Sunday."

The Queen’s former royal chef, Darren McGrady, has previously spoken to HELLO! about the Queen's Christmas menu, which are always traditional, and they always feature turkey. "It was the same meal every year," Darren told HELLO! Online. "They're actually boring when it comes to festivities! They didn't do hams or anything, just traditional turkeys. We did three turkeys for the Queen and her family in the royal dining room, one for the children's nursery and then more for the 100 or so staff, so everyone had a Christmas lunch." While the Queen and senior royals would dine in the main room, the young Princes and Princesses would eat in the nursery, looked after by their nannies.

"The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table," said Darren. "So for the Queen there was never a case of putting a high chair at the table with a little baby squealing and throwing food. It was Victorian. The children's place was in the nursery and Nanny would take care of them. It's your modern day Downton Abbey."

The family would dine on "turkey, different stuffings – sage and onion, chestnut – and the traditional sides like roast potatoes, mash potatoes, parsnips and Brussels sprouts," added Darren, and then Christmas pudding for dessert. "The pudding was made in pudding basins, turned out, decorated in holly, doused in brandy and then the palace steward would carry it, flaming, into the royal dining room," said Darren. "It was so traditional."