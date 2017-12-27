Prince Charles calls Prince Harry his 'darling boy', says he makes him 'very proud' In a rare interview, the warm relationship between Prince Charles and Prince Harry is evident

The close relationship between father and son has been revealed during an interview by Prince Harry with his father, the Prince of Wales, for BBC Radio 4's Today programme. As guest editor for the show, Prince Harry was heard affectionately calling his father "pa", indicating how much he relies on his opinion by adding: "I do end up picking your brains more now than I ever have done."

During the interview, where the pair discussed issues including climate change, mental health and ISIS, Prince Charles was heard saying to his son: "Well, darling boy, it makes me very proud to think that you understand,"- in reference to his son's interest in caring for the planet.

Prince Charles then went on to indicate just how proud he is of his son for embracing his concerns about climate change that critics may have thought him once "dotty" about.

"Well my dear boy, if I may say so, the fact you are saying this gives me enormous optimism because I haven't put you off," he adds.

Harry told his father there was "so much hope" among the younger generation about what could be done to combat the problem of climate change and many of the solutions already existed.

The 33-year-old, who was guest editing Radio 4's Today programme, thanked his father for 'allowing' him to interview him for the show, adding it was 'very nice' to see him.

The four-minute interview was part of a wide-ranging edition of the flagship current affairs show which also saw Harry grill ex-US President and potential wedding guest Barack Obama.