Who would have guessed that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' stunning wedding on 20 May 2017, they would be celebrating their own exactly a year later. Prince Harry and his fiancée clearly loved the spring wedding, because they have chosen to celebrate their big day on the same weekend as Kate's sister, the weekend before the Spring Bank Holiday, Saturday 19 May.

And the similarities might not stop there. Fans of Meghan Markle already know that the former actress is particularly fond of peonies, having declared her love for them on her Instagram page several times. Thankfully for the bride-to-be her favourite flower happens to be in bloom from late April, and coincidentally, Pippa Middleton's beautiful bridal bouquet consisted of a beautiful mix of blooms including white peonies.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews married on 20 May 2017

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who had starring roles at their aunt's wedding, might follow suit for Prince Harry's. It has already been revealed that Meghan has spent time with Prince William and Kate's children. In a press briefing at Kensington Palace following the engagement announcement, a spokesperson revealed that the former actress has been introduced to George, four, and Charlotte, two, and they have since met on many occasions. And the American star would have for sure bonded more with them over Christmas, after being hosted by the Cambridges at Sandringham. Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, where he was guest editor on 27 December, groom-to-be Prince Harry revealed: "We had an amazing time staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids, it’s the family she’s never had".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are marrying exactly on year after attending Kate's sister's wedding

Unlike Pippa and James, whose wedding was a family affair in Englefield, Berkshire, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in St George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle.