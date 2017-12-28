Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate: becoming sisters Prince William and Duchess Kate have welcomed Meghan Markle into their family

In May, Meghan Markle and Duchess Kate will officially become sisters-in-law, but the duo have already cemented a relationship as firm friends and allies. As was clear for all to see as they walked to church in Sandringham on Christmas morning, the wife and future-wife of Princes William and Harry have a relaxed and happy relationship together. And talking on Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday, Prince Harry revealed that not only had the Cambridges welcomed Meghan into their hearts, they had also welcomed her into their home for Christmas.

Meghan and Kate curtsyed for the Queen outside church

"We had an amazing time staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids," a besotted Harry revealed as he discussed his festive celebrations on the radio. "It’s the family she’s never had," he gushed. While of course Meghan does have a family of her own, and is incredibly close to her mother, Doria, whom Harry referred to as "amazing" during his engagement interview last month, Meghan seems as excited to become part of the royal family as they are to have her.

Meghan, Kate and the rest of the royal family emerge from church on Christmas Day

The former Suits star revealed Catherine had been "wonderful" as they’ve spent time getting to know each other and Harry added that his sister-in-law had been "longing" to meet her. Of course nobody knows better than Kate herself exactly what marrying into the royal family is like and will no doubt be keen to offer as much advice and guidance as Meghan requires. But the best thing about the two ladies, just five months apart in age (Meghan is currently 36, Kate turns 36 in January) is that they have so much in common already that their close relationship is coming very easily. Something that will be important in the years to come as they work closely together, as Meghan becomes the fourth patron of the currently-named Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Kate and Harry were already firm friends and the Duchess was 'longing' to meet Meghan

One currently trying issue that Meghan is facing is the revelation that her half-sister, Samantha Grant, is writing a book about her soon-to-be-royal sibling. Kate of course is familiar with these sorts of pressures herself (her mother’s brother Gary Goldsmith also revealed plans to write his own memoirs a few years ago although the book never came to fruition) so will be perfectly placed to offer support to Meghan.

Kate and Meghan share many sensibilities. Both are overwhelmingly down to earth. The Duchess of Cambridge is ever ager to share the realities of her life with the public she encounters on official visits - revealing the realities and struggles of parenthood and that sleepless nights and rambunctious toddler behaviour can be exhausting. Meghan too, as was clear to see during her post-engagement interview with Mishal Hussain, is very eager to open herself up to the public and talk about how she and Harry spend most nights just cooking and hanging out at home - a "standard, typical night in."

Meghan and Harry are relaxed and down to earth, like William and Kate

On a sartorial level, the pair share a great interest in fashion and are fans of many of the same styles. Both love showcasing smaller, independent labels in their fashion choices, but have also already worn many of the same designers. Meghan’s Christmas Day coat, for example, was from luxury Canadian brand Sentaler. Kate wore a similar creation by the same designer during her 2016 tour of Canada. The duo have a shared love of many other designers - Self-Portrait, Diane Von Furstenberg and Philip Treacy to name but a few.

But it’s Meghan’s commitment to family life and eagerness to fit into their close foursome that will be making her transition to becoming Kate’s sister-in-law so easy. Harry adores his niece and nephew Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Meghan has clearly embraced life in a hectic family home full of children already, enjoying every moment of "running around" with the kids. And Harry and Meghan have already revealed their hopes that it won’t be long before they are able to add their own children into the merry mix! "I think […]we’ll start a family in the near future," Prince Harry admitted during his BBC interview in November. We can't wait!