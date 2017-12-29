Princess Anne is busiest royal of 2017 The Queen's only daughter carried out 540 engagements in total

The numbers don't lie! Princess Anne has been the busiest royal in 2017, undertaking a total of 455 domestic engagements, more than any other member of the family. The Queen's only daughter undertook a further 85 engagements abroad adding up to a total of 540. These included official visits, opening ceremonies, sports, concerts and charity events. Reception, lunches, dinner banquets and investitures have also been taken into account.

Princess Anne, 67, is followed closely behind by her brother Prince Charles. Prince William and Harry's father has undertaken a total of 374 engagements in the UK. The figures, published by The Times this week, do, however, show that Charles, 69, did the most overseas travelling this year with 172 engagements in total.

Princess Anne has carried out more engagements in the UK than any other royal

The member of the royal family with the fewest UK duties in her diary was, for the third year running, the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate, who retired briefly from royal duties in September after suffering from acute morning sickness, or Hyperemesis Gravidarum, undertook 63 official engagements at home and 42 abroad.

Her husband Prince William attended 117 events at home and 54 abroad, while Prince Harry made 139 domestic official appearances and 70 overseas.

Kate is the royal with the fewest UK duties in her diary

The Queen, 91, undertook a total of 296 engagements in the UK, whilst her husband, Prince Philip, 96, who retired from royal duties back in August, carried out 131 events at home.

'Veteran royal watcher' Tim O'Donovan, 85, who studies the court circular each year to analyse the amount of engagements carried out by members of the royal family, said of the findings: "Every engagement is different, in terms of time spent and the preparation needed, whether it be a visit, investiture or a speech. It goes to show how much work they do."

Prince Philip has carried out 131 events despite retiring in August

Of Princess Anne’s busy schedule he noted: "She is always rushing around the country. I'm just amazed when I look through the court circular at what she does in a day. The amount she crams in is extraordinary."