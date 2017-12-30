The romantic wedding ring tradition Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may follow Clarence House have revealed a little-known fact on royal wedding rings

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say 'I do' on Saturday 19 May in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, they are likely to follow a near 100 year old tradition when it comes to their chosen wedding rings. According to Clarence House, the Royal Family use pure Welsh gold to create their wedding bands. The fascinating fact was revealed on their official Twitter page. The tweet read: "On the fifth day of Clarence House Christmas, my true love sent to me, Welsh gold rings. Did you know the British Royal Family have used pure Welsh gold to create their wedding rings since 1923?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The gold in question is particularly rare and originates from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales, which is no longer in operation. Members of the royal family have used the gold to create their weddings bands since the Queen Mother married the Duke of York on 26th April, 1923.

🎵 On the fifth day of Clarence House Christmas, my true love sent to me, Welsh gold rings 🎵



Did you know the British Royal Family have used pure Welsh gold to create their wedding rings since 1923?#ClarenceHouseChristmas pic.twitter.com/kEwr0GrttM — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 29, 2017

According to the jewellers Clogau, The Queen's own wedding ring is made from a nugget of pure Welsh gold from the Clogau mine. Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Princess Diana, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also used the same gold in their bands.

Loading the player...

LOOK: Meghan Markle's £350 Christmas Day dress revealed!

The Duchess of Cambridge's wedding band

The most recent use of Welsh gold in royal weddings bands was for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on 29th April, 2011. So could Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be the next to embrace the tradition?

A gold wedding band by Welsh jewellers Clogau

On the website for Clogau jewellers, which sells jewellery containing the same Welsh gold used in royal weddings bands, the retailer offers a range of aptly named 'Windsor' wedding rings. Prices range from £360 to £1,320. All eyes will now be on the bands Harry and Meghan choose for their lifetime commitment to each other.