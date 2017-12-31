The Queen attends New Year's Eve church service at Sandringham Her Majesty looked elegant in blue at the St Mary Magdelene Church

The Queen looked elegant as she attended the New Year's Eve church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Sunday. Her Majesty was accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal for the special service to mark the end of 2017. The monarch was radiant in a bright blue coat with matching hat. Her long, black gloves perfectly matched the black colour on her coat and a flower on her hat. She accessorised with some stunning pearl drop earrings and added colour to her look with a pink lipstick.

The Queen at the New Year's Eve service

According to The Mail, Prince Phillip and the Princess Royal wished members of the public a happy new year as they made the short walk to the church. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle did not attend the service. It has been a busy Christmas for the royals, with Meghan joining Prince Harry and the Queen for the first time at Sandringham. Royal fans were overjoyed to see photos of the fiancées arm-in-arm on Christmas Day as they attended church with the royal family.

Prince Phillip and the Princess Royal at church

In this year's Christmas message, the Queen paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh's "unique sense of humour". She said: "Even Prince Philip has decided it's time to slow down a little – having, as he economically put it, "done his bit". But I know his support and unique sense of humour will remain as strong as ever, as we enjoy spending time this Christmas with our family and look forward to welcoming new members into it next year."