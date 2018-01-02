When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's guests can expect wedding invites The couple will tie the knot on Saturday 19 May

It's a big year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While the couple are gearing up for their royal wedding in May, their family and friends are waiting for their coveted invites to arrive in the post. It's likely that the lovebirds will keep with British tradition and send out their invitations in mid-March, some eight weeks before they tie the knot on Saturday 19 May.

Mount Street Printers in Mayfair, who designed Pippa Middleton's wedding invitations, told HELLO! Online: "Usually in the UK, people send them eight weeks before the wedding. If it's a wedding abroad, people usually send them three months in advance, at least. The standard in the UK would be eight weeks, but we are finding that people are starting to send them more and more earlier than eight weeks."

CLICK TO VIEW MORE PHOTOS

Prince William and Kate's invites are prepared for postage

Royal watchers may also be given a glimpse of Harry and Meghan's invites. Traditionally, the palace releases photos of a couple's invitations as they are being prepared for postage at Buckingham Palace. In February 2011, fans were given a glimpse of Prince William and Kate's invites, some ten weeks before their wedding.

The romantic wedding ring tradition Harry and Meghan may follow

Harry and Meghan are also expected to send out the same cream and gold invitations that have been used in past royal weddings. The template bears the Queen's insignia and starts with the inscription: "The Lord Chamberlain is commanded by The Queen to invite…" The dress code of uniform, morning coat or lounge suit is also included.

A copy of Prince William and Kate's invites

While Prince William and Kate had some 1,900 guests at their wedding, including Elton John, Richard Branson, Ben Fogle and David and Victoria Beckham, Harry and Meghan will have considerably fewer attendees. The couple have chosen to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor, which has a capacity of around 800 people.

Harry and Meghan jet to French Riviera for NYE