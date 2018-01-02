Meet the royals most handsome family members, Arthur and Samuel Chatto Samuel and Arthur Chatto both regularly post snaps on Instagram

Lady Sarah Chatto's two sons, Samuel and Arthur, are all grown-up and on Instagram! The pair, who are aged 21 and 18 respectively, are the grandchildren of the Queen's late sister, Princess Margaret, and her ex-husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon.

Arthur shares photos of his fitness routine on Instagram

Arthur has made a name for himself as one of the most handsome British royals having shared several photos on Instagram showing him working out, including a selfie while just wearing Calvin Klein boxer shorts, and another of him weight training in Sussex. According to his account, Arthur kept up with royal tradition and attended Eton College, following the footsteps of his second cousins, Princes William and Harry, and took part in CFF during his time there. He also previously carried the Queen's train at the Order of The British Empire service in 2012 in his role as a page boy. Fans have been quick to comment on Arthur's photos, with one joking: "I mean do you even lift bro?", while another added: "You're so handsome Arthur."

Meanwhile, according to Samuel's profile on the social networking site, he is interested in yoga and travel. The 22nd-in-line to the throne, who was spotted sporting long hair at Sandringham on Christmas Day in 2017, rarely shares snaps on the site, and one of his final posts from February 2017 read: "Today I've been reminded that it's YOU and THIS WORLD that make my heart beat fast and make my blood run warm with LOVE and PEACE and JOY. EVERYTHING is beautiful and worthy of love, for, in loving, we are able to nourish our souls. Today I felt love for the sun on my skin, the work that I did and the stones of the streets that I trod - what have you loved today? Tb to sunset over the Dead Sea in Jordan."