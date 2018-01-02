Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit radio station in Brixton The royal couple will visit the Reprezent FM studios at POP in Brixton

It has been revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to carry out a second joint engagement together. The royal couple will take a trip to Brixton, South London, on Tuesday 9 January, to visit the studios of youth-orientated radio station Reprezent FM, located at POP Brixton. The station trains hundreds of young people each year in media and employment skills, and offers courses in everything from audio and radio production to confidence building, work experience and volunteering. The popular programme currently has over 3,000 people on the waiting list, and has seen past students go on to running their own club nights and producing their own music.

STORY: Meghan Markle's gorgeous Christmas Day dress revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be taking a trip to Brixton

This will be Harry and Meghan's first engagement of the year. They carried out their first in November, where they visited the Nottingham Academy to meet children from the Full Effect program, and later to Nottingham Contemporary for a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day. The pair were last seen on Christmas Day attending the annual Christmas church service at Sandringham, where they were joined by other members of the royal family, including the Queen and Prince Philip, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The royal couple are currently on holiday in France

Meghan delighted royal onlookers when she was seen debuting the perfect curtsy when she greeted the Queen. All eyes, as ever, were also on Meghan's outfit, with the former Suits actress looking as stylish as ever in a camel coat by Sentaler, which was accessorised with a brown hat, matching brown boots and a Chloe 'Pixie' bag.

It has been reported that Harry and Meghan enjoyed a break away in the French Riviera to celebrate the new year. The pair were spotted on-board a scheduled British Airways flight bound for Nice on New Year's Eve. In a bid to keep a low profile, the pair boarded ahead of other passengers and headed straight for the back of the plane, next to the rear toilets.