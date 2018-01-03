﻿
The Queen makes rare comments about her coronation

The Queen has spoken about her coronation in a rare interview for a new BBC documentary

The Queen as opened up about her coronation for a new BBC documentary about the Crown Jewels and the official crowning ceremony, titled The Coronation. The monarch, who also witnessed her father King George VI's coronation back in 1937 when she was just 11, spoke to royal commentator Alastair Bruce about her ascension to the throne, at the age of 25, explaining: "I've seen one coronation, and been the recipient in the other, which is pretty remarkable."

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore has spoken about the Queen's involvement in the documentary, saying: "It is a real honour to have Her Majesty the Queen revealing her intimate knowledge of the Crown Jewels - and fond childhood memories from when her father was crowned King George VI in this very special film for BBC One. In her own words, the Queen will bring to life the enduring symbolic importance of the coronation ceremonies for modern audiences to enjoy."

The Queen became the longest reigning monarch in 2015

The documentary will include eyewitness accounts from those who had roles in the historic coronation, including a maid of honour and a 12-year-old choirboy, who found himself singing solo when his colleagues - overwhelmed by the occasion - lost their voices. Prince Charles was also interviewed for the documentary in his role as the chairman of the Trust responsible for the art collection, and other artefacts.

The Queen celebrated her Diamond Jubilee, marking 60 years on the throne, back in 2012. In 2015, she became the longest-serving monarch of all time, overtaking Queen Victoria. Speaking about the historical event at Tweedbank station, after opening the new Border Railway, she said: "Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones – my own is no exception – but I thank you all and the many others at home and overseas for your touching messages of great kindness," adding that the record was "not one to which I have ever aspired".

