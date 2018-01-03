Queen Rania of Jordan shares family portrait – but where was daughter Iman? Princess Iman, 21, was noticeably absent from the photo

Queen Rania of Jordan thrilled fans by sharing a beautiful portrait with her husband and children on Instagram, but there was one family member who was noticeably absent – her daughter Princess Iman. The doting mother wished her followers the happiest of new years, explaining that her 21-year-old was away at college in the US. "As we begin 2018, best wishes from my family (in addition to Iman who is away at college) to yours!" she wrote.

Rania, 47, and her husband King Abdullah II are the proud parents to Crown Prince Hussein, 23, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, 17, and 12-year-old Prince Hashem. Iman is currently studying at Georgetown University in Washington D.C., the same university that her older brother Hussein attended. She graduated from the International Academy Amman in Jordan in June 2014, before moving Stateside. The princess was crowned the top female athlete in her class and on her graduation day, she was joined by her parents and siblings.

Queen Rania wished her followers a happy new year

Meanwhile, her older brother Hussein, the heir apparent of King Abdullah, graduated from Georgetown in 2016, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in international history. Hussein then enrolled at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, from which he graduated in 2017. He is now a second lieutenant in the Jordanian Armed Forces.

The royal is a proud mother to four children

At the time, King Abdullah attended the honouree event and delivered a speech, giving remarks to the senior Division and the Intermediate and Junior Divisions. He later tweeted: "Proud of you, son, as you conclude this important chapter in your life and devotedly carry on serving our beloved Jordan." Queen Rania also wrote on Twitter: "You have given us countless reasons to be proud of the man you have become. Congratulations on graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, in the footsteps of your father, we are both so very proud of you!"

To mark the honour, the family's 2017 New Year card was remarkably different. It showed a picture of Hussein at his military graduation, alongside two photos of his father and grandfather, also seen at the time of their Sandhurst graduation. It was the first time in years that Queen Rania and her children had not featured.