Is new mum Beatrice Borromeo pregnant with second baby? The couple welcomed their first child less than a year ago

Princess Caroline of Monaco's son Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo are reportedly expecting their second child. According to Italian magazine Chi, Beatrice is pregnant again, some 11 months after welcoming her first child Stefano with Pierre. The family have been pictured enjoying a winter holiday in St Moritz, Switzerland where they celebrated the Christmas period.

Pierre, 30, and Beatrice, 32, tied the knot in the summer of 2015. They had a civil ceremony in Monaco, followed by a large religious wedding on Isola Bella, one of the Borromean Islands on Lake Maggiore, Italy. The couple welcomed their son in February 2017 and named him Stefano Ercole Carlo, a nod to Pierre's late father Stefano Casiraghi, who tragically died in 1990 as a result of a sailing accident.

Beatrice welcomed her first child 11 months ago

Rumours of the baby's arrival began swirling after Beatrice's sister posted a now-deleted message on Instagram. Sharing a scenic photo of a marina, Matilde Borromeo wrote: "28/2/2017 new date to add in the calendar for my family," adding several blue heart emojis. Princess Caroline later confirmed the birth of her fourth grandchild in a joint statement with Beatrice's mother, Countess Donna Paola Marzotto. "The Princess of Hanover and the Countess Paola Marzotto have the joy of announcing the birth of their grandson born on 28 February 2017. The mother and the child are doing well," the statement read.

The couple tied the knot in summer 2015

Beatrice, a journalist and author, has previously opened up about wanting to start a family. In early 2016, she told Glamour magazine: "I come from a big family, and I want children of my own." Though at the time she noted: "But at the moment I'm thinking about putting my career in a place where it would not get threatened by the presence of children."

