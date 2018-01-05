Zara Tindall and husband Mike expecting second baby The couple have a three-year-old daughter Mia

Zara Tindall is expecting her second child with her husband Mike, the couple's spokesperson has confirmed. The Queen's granddaughter and the retired rugby star are already the proud parents to a daughter Mia, who turns four later this month. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news." It's an exciting time for the royals; Prince William and Kate are also expecting their third baby in April. Zara and Mike's child is believed to be due in the summer.

Their joyous news comes one year after the Olympic medallist suffered a miscarriage in 2016. A spokeswoman for the couple released a statement in December 2016, saying: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy." Their pregnancy had just been announced the month before.

Last year, Mike, 39, opened up about their loss. He told the Sunday Times: "One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing." He added: "The saving grace for us has been Mia, our daughter, who is now three. However down we feel she will come running up in our faces. When I was playing [rugby] I hardly saw her; now we can see her grow up. I can take her swimming and I can take her to Ninja Tots. You'll never be able to see her there because she disappears in a puff of smoke."

Mike and Zara are set to become parents again

Little Mia is known for stealing the show – from posing with her great-grandmother the Queen's handbag during an official photo, to getting kisses from Zara's cousin Prince Harry at polo events. "She's got quite a little personality on her, and we encourage that," Mike previously told Good Morning Britain. Zara, meanwhile, has spoken about the emphasis the couple put on Mia having an active lifestyle. "We have always had sport in our lives and through our childhood," she said. "I think that really is important in every child's life to have that opportunity. I think we got it off our parents and hopefully we can pass that on to Mia."