Kate steps out for church with the royal family Kate wrapped up against the cold in a recycled Moloh coat

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in a stylish printed coat whilst heading to Sandringham church service on Sunday. Covering her baby bump, Kate looked extremely snug in the long brown buttoned coat from the British designer brand Moloh. It is not the first time she has worn the coat-in fact the Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of recycling clothes and is often photographed wearing an outfit more than once.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for recycling outfits

With a military style to it, the Duchess carried off the three-quarter length coat with a pair of tights and blocked heels. Wrappedup against the cold, she paired the outfit with a pair of brown gloves and hat with a fur trim. Also heading to the St Mary Magdalene church service was her husband Prince William and the Queen and Prince Philip as well as Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews.

The Duchess of Cambridge with her husband Prince William and Prince Philip

The Duchess of Kate was beaming as she walked along with her family and with her rosy cheeks on show looked a picture of health.

A huge fan of the brand, Kate has regularly been photographed in a Moloh coat, most notably when she covered her baby bump in 2014 and at an engagement in Glasgow in April 2013.

Kate's sister Pippa and her husband James were pictured arriving

In the next few days it is expected that Kate will take her two-year-old daughter Charlotte to start her very first day at Willcocks Nursery School. The £14,550-a-year nursery is close to the family home and was founded in 1964 by Mrs Diana Willcocks in the hall of Holy Trinity Church in Kensington, right next door to the Royal Albert Hall.