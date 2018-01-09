All the ways Princess Charlotte is taking after the Queen Similarities between Charlotte and her great-grandmother

At just two years old, Princess Charlotte already bears a strong resemblance to her great-grandmother, the Queen. Photos taken by the little royal on her first day at nursery show an uncanny resemblance between the two royals, with the young Princess sharing similar facial features to that of the Queen, from the shape of her chin and mouth, to the eyes and hair. Charlotte also displays incredible poise and confidence in the images – a trait shown by the Queen in some of her early childhood photos. Scroll down to see all the ways Charlotte is following in the footsteps of the monarch…

The eyes – Princess Charlotte shares the same distinctive eyes as the Queen, from the shape and colour of their eyes, down to the arch of their eyebrows.

Princess Charlotte already bears a strong resemblance to the Queen

The hair – Early photos of the Queen show that she sported a similar style to that worn by Princess Charlotte, with their bobbed hair styled to the side and clipped back away from the eyes. Charlotte also has a similar colour hair to the monarch; while her brother Prince George has fair hair, hers is a light brown shade.

The pair share the same facial features, from their eyes to the shape of their mouths

Pretty in pink – Princess Charlotte and the Queen both share a love of the colour pink. Kate has previously revealed that it is the two-year-old's favourite colour, while the Queen often chooses clothes in the vibrant shade for her public engagements.

Both are fans of the colour pink

Impeccable manners – Despite her young age, Princess Charlotte is already well-versed in royal protocol. The little girl showed impeccable manners while departing Poland with her family last summer, curtsying to diplomats who had gathered to bid them farewell. She is also showed a striking level on confidence in her nursery portraits – a similar trait shown in early pictures of the Queen.

A love of horses – For her first day at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, Princess Charlotte wore a Cath Kidston backpack decorated with horses. The Queen is well known for her love of all things equestrian, and continues to ride despite being in her 91st year. Furthermore, Kate recently revealed that Charlotte has already taken up riding lessons. "She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion for horses and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it," Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker revealed after meeting the Duchess.

The Queen showed a love of animals from an early age - just as Charlotte has

Just like her great-grandmother, Charlotte is also an animal-lover. The Queen's love of her corgis is well known, and it seems the two-year-old is following in her footsteps; she was particularly taken with a fluffy rabbit and a large dog named Mouse while on a playdate during the Cambridges' royal tour of Canada last September.

GALLERY: The Duchess of Cambridge's sweetest moments with Prince George and Princess Charlotte