Princess Mary of Denmark's twins are all grown up in 7th birthday portraits Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine are the cutest in new portraits

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's twins are the cutest! Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine turned seven on Monday and to celebrate, the Danish royal palace released some oh-so adorable new portraits of the children. Vincent and Josephine starred in solo headshots as well as a joint photograph, which sees them matching in blue outfits and looking all grown up. The youngsters were the picture of cuteness, with one fan writing on Instagram, "What gorgeous children!" and another replying: "Cute kids."

Like other children in Denmark, the twins have gone back to school. They started Grade 0 of Tranegård School in Copenhagen last August, the same school attended by their older sister Princess Isabella, ten, and older brother Prince Christian, 12. At the time, Princess Mary and her husband Prince Frederik dropped off their children at school and posed for photos at their home, Amalienborg Palace, before the twins' big day.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Princess Josephine stars in her new birthday portraits

While Josephine and Vincent attend the same school, their father Prince Frederik revealed they are enrolled in different classes. "They are each other's best friends and can see each other in breaktime. But we thought they should meet some new friends," he said. Josephine sweetly told reporters: "I'll go to A and Vincent will go to B."

Proud parents Mary and Frederik married in May 2004. They welcomed their first child Christian one year later, followed by their daughter Isabella in 2007. Mary has previously revealed that her royal future was predicted by a tarot card reader, long before she met Frederik at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

The twins turned seven on Monday

At the time, Australia-born Mary was 28 and working as an advertising executive. She was exploring a local flea market when she came across a fortune teller and thought she would give it a try. Her reading predicted that she would meet a man from abroad, leave her job, move to Europe and become famous. "So I left there and thought, 'Well yes, that was a lot of fun, but nothing more,'" she said of the encounter, according to Danish newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad.