Meghan Markle's sister-in-law and two nephews also spoke about getting an invite to the royal wedding

Members of Meghan Markle's family joined Good Morning Britain to chat about the former Suits star, and brought along a home video of the future royal taking care of her baby nephew, Thomas Dooley, aged just nine. In the cute video, little Meghan places a dummy in baby Thomas' mouth before telling her dad off for filming her.

Meghan's family sang her praises

Meghan's sister-in-law and two nephews chatted to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about her impending nuptials, saying they "couldn't be happier for her". When Susannah asked if they were hurt when they heard Prince Harry say she spent time with the family "she never had", Thomas said: "I didn't take it the way some other people took it, it was pretty light-hearted. They have a great family and she's not used to that… I don't think he was negative, I don't think anything badly of it. Prince Harry is a great guy as far as I know of him."

Sister-in-law Tracey Dooley also sang Meghan's praises, explaining: "She was always very creative, very talented. Vivacious. She always had a tendency to better her environment so what better place for her to be in than right now in this influential role she's in." Speaking about Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, she added: "I can't speak highly enough about him, he's a wonderful man and he obviously did a great job raising her, and raising the rest of his family too… We're thrilled, and so is he."

