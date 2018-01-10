Prince William speaks about being best man to 'best mate' Prince Harry The Duke of Cambridge also opened up about his great relationship with his younger brother while at the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on Wednesday night

Prince William and Prince Harry may be 'best mates', but the Duke of Cambridge has revealed that his younger brother has yet to ask him to be his best man at his wedding to Meghan Markle in May. While joining in a group discussion at the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on Wednesday night, joined by the likes of footballer Rio Ferdinand, the 35-year-old opened up about his relationship with Harry as part of the charity's "Best Man Project" – which helps to celebrate men's friendships.

When asked by Capital FM DJ Ronan Kemp about his role at Harry's wedding, William clarified: "He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject," – referring to the diary clash that sees the wedding fall on the same day as the FA Cup Final. The father-of-two added to Rio that he was "trying to see what I can do" about the situation.

William and Harry share a close relationship, which he said was hugely impacted by their shared grief following the death of their mother, Princess Diana. He said: "Our relationship is closer than it's been because of the situation we've been through. Losing our mother at a young age it's helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You're like-minded. You go through similar things, it's a bond and it's something you know you've tackled together and come out better for it."

William then fondly referred to his brother as his "best mate", adding: "That's the thing about being a best mate, inevitable one of you is sometimes on an up while the other is on a down. You're always there for each other and repaying that favour." A dad to son Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, William added that it was especially important for fathers and sons to talk about their feelings. "We've got to break that down where it's ok to talk. Sons, fathers, it's ok to have that chat. Someone's got to be the brave one and take the first step."