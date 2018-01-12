Flashback Friday: Princess Anne and daughter Zara enjoy ski break HELLO! is celebrating its 30th birthday this year

This year marks HELLO!'s 30th birthday and, to celebrate, we will be publishing some of our best-loved covers each week in the magazine and online. To kick off the celebrations, we start by looking back to January 1989, when Princess Anne and her daughter – a young Zara Phillips – were pictured on a ski break. The mother-daughter bond has only grown since and the family often features as part of our unrivalled coverage.

Last week, Zara, 36, and her husband Mike Tindall, 39, made the happy announcement that they are expecting their second child. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news." The talented equestrian and the retired rugby star are already the proud parents to a daughter Mia, who turns four later this month. Zara and Mike's second child is believed to be due in the summer.

Princess Anne and Zara pictured skiing in 1989

Little Mia is known for stealing the show – from posing with her great-grandmother the Queen's handbag during an official photo, to getting kisses from Zara's cousin Prince Harry at polo events. The love she receives from her parents was clear to see from day one, when the couple introduced their newborn to HELLO! in an exclusive photoshoot. "It was so exciting to see the pictures for the first time," HELLO!'s co-editor Thomas Whitaker recalls. "What really stood out was the couple's joy and pride at becoming parents for the first time. They didn't stop smiling throughout the shoot and spoke openly about their 'relaxed' and 'cool' girl."

Here at HELLO! we are renowned for our unparalleled access to the homes and weddings of some of the world's biggest stars. Our milestone year will have many more exclusives – and surprises – in store. Tune back next week to see our iconic cover.