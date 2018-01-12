Harrods reveal plans to remove Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed statue The statue was erected following the pair's fatal car crash in 1997

Harrods have confirmed plans to take down their statue of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed. The memorial was erected by Dodi's father Mohamed Al-Fayed, following the death of his 42-year-old son and the People's Princess. Over the years, shoppers and fans have flocked to the Knightsbridge department store to see the statue, which is entitled 'Innocent Victims'.

The bronze design shows Diana and Dodi dancing under the wings of a flying albatross, a bird that is said to symbolise the Holy Spirit. Dodi's father commissioned his close friend William Mitchell to create the sculpture to keep the couple's "spirit alive". The memorial was erected in 2005.

The statue of Dodi and Diana will be removed

Prince Harry pays tribute to Diana following engagement

Harrods will return the beloved statue to Mr Al-Fayed, who sold his store to the Qatar Investment Authority for a reported £1.5 billion in 2010. "We are very proud to have played our role in celebrating the lives of Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Al-Fayed at Harrods and to have welcomed people from around the world to visit the memorial for the past 20 years," managing director Michael Ward told HELLO! Online. "With the announcement of the new official memorial statue to Diana, Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace, we feel that the time is right to return this memorial to Mr Al-Fayed and for the public to be invited to pay their respects at the palace."

Diana pictured with Dodi's father Mohamed in 1996

The move comes after Kensington Palace revealed they are in the process of creating a new sculpture of Diana. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have asked renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley to create the memorial. In a joint statement, the brothers said: "We have been touched by the kind words and memories so many people have shared about our mother over these past few months. It is clear the significance of her work is still felt by many in the UK and across the world, even 20 years after her death."