The Queen makes rare comment about George and Charlotte's bond

The Queen has opened up about her great granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. The royal chatted about the two-year-old to mum Ellen Clay, who visited Sandringham House on Monday to watch her daughter, Ellen, receive a bible. Upon presenting the gift to Ellen, the Queen asked her if she "looked after" her little sister, to which Ellen responded that it was the "other way around". The Queen replied: "It's like that with Charlotte and George."

Charlotte 'keeps an eye' on George

Following the encounter with Her Majesty, Ellen said: "She asked if Emily looked after Hadleigh and I said it was more the other way round. She said it was like that with Princess Charlotte and Prince George," while her husband Tom added: "The Queen was implying that Charlotte keeps an eye out for George rather than the other way around. It is often the case that a younger child is more confident. It is second child syndrome."

Kate has previously said that Charlotte is "in charge" of her sibling

A source recently told People magazine that Prince William and Kate's daughter is "very sweet and very confident – she's always chatting away". The little Princess recently started nursery school, and Kensington Palace shared two photos of her posing on her first day in a red coat and pink scarf, with a pony-patterned pink backpack. Kate has previously joked that Charlotte is "in charge" of her big brother, and Samantha Burge, the wife of Warrant Officer Class 2 Chris Burge, said: "Kate said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge." Kate also revealed that the sweet siblings are becoming "very good friends." The Duchess also attended a children's tea party at the Natural History Museum when she said that Charlotte was "extremely chatty" and "always wants to have a play date" with George.