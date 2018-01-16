Prince William and Kate shine on whistle-stop tour of Coventry The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the town's university, cathedral and a youth centre

Prince William and Kate travelled slightly further afield on Tuesday as they spent the day in Coventry carrying out various engagements. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are due to welcome their third child in April, started off their visit at the famed Coventry Cathedral. The royals were given a warm welcome by locals waiting outside, who were hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple.

William, 35, and Kate, 36, toured the ruins of the original building before visiting the new cathedral. They met members of the choir and enjoyed a cup of tea with staff and volunteers at the Rising Café, a social enterprise aimed at providing work and opportunity for those overcoming drug and alcohol addictions. The royals were on good form, chatting away, while Kate, who dressed her baby bump in a bright pink coat, sported a fresh pregnancy glow.

The second engagement of the day took the royals to Coventry University, where they opened the new Science and Health Building. William and Kate met students, who, thanks to the new £59m facility, can learn how to care for a patient at every stage of their medical experience – from paramedics arriving at a patient's house and their ambulance journey, to a patient's stay in hospital, through to their rehabilitation at home. The new facility is one-of-a-kind in the UK, and trains nurses, midwives, paramedics and other health professionals using the latest technology and simulation methods.

Later in the day, the royals visited the Positive Youth Foundation, which works with young people who are facing challenges. Young people – often excluded from society or at risk of a range of social issues – are encouraged to make positive lifestyle choices. The centre also helps those who have recently arrived in the UK. During the visit, William and Kate met staff members, volunteers and service users who were taking part in music, boxing and other workshops.