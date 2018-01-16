Kate to the rescue! Duchess of Cambridge helps school boy who fell ill during Coventry visit The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with locals in Coventry on Tuesday

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her nurturing side when she helped a ten-year-old school boy, who felt unwell during her visit to Coventry on Tuesday. The royal, who is pregnant with her third child, spotted that the child looked poorly after he waited three hours in the cold to catch a glimpse of her and Prince William during their official visit to the city. Kate, 36, turned to one of her police protection officers for a sickbag. "Princess Kate came over and give him a sickbag, our little Craig," explained Carole Flynn, a learning mentor at Corpus Christi primary school. "I think he was a little bit overcome."

The Duchess met Craig Skipper, a pupil at the school, on a walkabout outside Coventry Cathedral. Ms Flynn added: "He went quite pale. She came over to speak to him, and noticed he was not very well. She asked if he was OK. She bent down, and was concerned." Kate was then seen talking to one of her police bodyguards, who came back with a brown paper bag. "It was lovely of her," continued Ms Flynn. "She really took time with him. You can tell she is a mum, and has got that caring side." Fortunately the bag turned out not to be necessary. "He is a little bit better now," noted Ms Flynn.

During the visit, William, 35, and Kate toured the ruins of famed Coventry Cathedral before visiting the new cathedral. They met members of the choir and enjoyed a cup of tea with staff and volunteers at the Rising Café, a social enterprise aimed at providing work and opportunity for those overcoming drug and alcohol addictions. The second engagement of the day took the royals to Coventry University, where they opened the new Science and Health Building. Later in the day, the royals visited the Positive Youth Foundation, which works with young people who are facing challenges.