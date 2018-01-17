Prince George and Princess Charlotte received nearly 90 gifts last year - see them here! The official royal gift list in 2017 has been released

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were treated to some lovely presents last year. The official gift list, which was unveiled on Wednesday, show that the young royals were given nearly 90 gifts. According to the official record released by the palace, four-year-old George and his two-year-old sister received a grand total of 38 presents between them during their overseas tour of Poland and Germany in July. These included 17 soft toys, seven books, two lollipops, three toy trains, a toy pram, three dresses, two pairs of socks and a dreamcatcher.

Proud grandfather Prince Charles was also the recipient of presents on behalf of the young Prince and Princess. During his trip to Malaysia, the Prince of Wales was handed six books and two soft toys. Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge was presented with two Hobby horses - each for George and Charlotte - and various books as well as a child's baking set from his solo trip to Finland in November.

In December, Kensington palace commented on what they do with gifts the young royals receive during Christmas. A spokesperson for the palace said via MailOnline: "Some items will be taken into the home and others stored within the Royal Household." They added: "On occasion, and where appropriate, items may be donated to organisations who can make good use of them. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for the warmth and generosity that has been extended to their children from members of the public."