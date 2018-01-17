Meghan Markle's first ever royal gift revealed Find out Meghan Markle's first ever royal present

Kensington Palace has revealed the first ever official gift received by Meghan Markle since her engagement to Prince Harry. Prince William received the gift of an apron on behalf of the former Suits actress and the Prince during his official visit to Finland, which took place between 29-30 November. Meghan is a keen cook, and the couple revealed that Prince Harry even proposed while the pair were making roast chicken together. In their first TV interview following their engagement, Meghan explained: "Just a cosy night, it was - what we were doing? Just roasting chicken… trying to roast a chicken and it was just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee." The couple will tie the knot in May, and Meghan recently revealed that she was "so excited" for the big day during a visit to Brixton in early January.

Meghan received an apron as her first gift

Meanwhile, Prince George and Princess Charlotte received nearly 90 presents in 2017. According to the official record, which was released by the palace on Wednesday, the pair received 38 gifts between them during their trip to Poland and Germany, including soft toys, toy trains, socks and a dreamcatcher. The Duke of Cambridge was also gifted with two Hobby horses for the pair during his visit to Finland.

The gift was received in Finland

So what happens to these royal gifts? A spokesperson told the Mail Online: "Some items will be taken into the home and others stored within the Royal Household. On occasion, and where appropriate, items may be donated to organisations who can make good use of them. Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for the warm and generosity that has been extended to their children from members of the public."