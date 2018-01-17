Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thank you cards revealed – see which picture they chose The Prince and the former actress chose a photo from their engagement photocall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were inundated with thousands of cards congratulating them on their engagement news last year. Almost two months later, well-wishers around the world have received thank you notes from Buckingham Palace, saying the couple are "incredibly touched" by the reaction. Harry and Meghan chose to send a beautiful, candid photo, which was taken during their engagement photocall at the end of November.

The message on the back reads: "Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were incredibly touched that you took the trouble to write as you did in connection to their forthcoming Wedding. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes."

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November

The happy couple are due to marry on Saturday 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor. They announced their engagement in November 2017, after dating for a year and a half. Harry's communication's secretary Jason Knauf said the couple were delighted to be holding the nuptials in the "beautiful grounds of Windsor", adding that they would be putting their stamp on their wedding day. "They will be making sure it reflects who they are as a couple," he said.

It was also confirmed that the royal family will pay for the wedding, including the church service, the music, the flowers and the reception, and that Meghan, a protestant, will be baptised and confirmed before the big day. The American actress, who will become a senior HRH on marrying into the royal family, also intends to become a British citizen.

The couple visited Brixton earlier this month

Meghan has already had a taste of the royal life. A few days after their wedding announcement, she and Harry visited Nottingham to carry out a day of engagements. The couple also visited Brixton in south London earlier this month – their second joint engagement and their first of the year.