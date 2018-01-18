This is the best picture you will see of Kate's blossoming bump The Duchess will welcome her third child in April

The Duchess of Cambridge has given onlookers the first real glimpse of her baby bump. Kate, who is due to welcome her third child with Prince William in April, has kept her tummy largely under wraps throughout her pregnancy, covering up from the winter weather in a series of stylish coats. But on Wednesday, her pregnancy curves were clearly visible during a visit to Bond Primary School in Mitcham, where she joined young students as they took part in the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative. The 36-year-old stepped out in her go-to tennis outfit, including a white track jacket from Clarice that clung to her bump. She teamed her top with a pair of black leggings and a pair of Nike trainers.

Duchess Kate's baby bump was clearly visible during her visit to Bond Primary School

With just three months to go until the arrival of her newborn, Kate happily got stuck in to a tennis training session with a group of delighted school children. The Duchess is a passionate tennis fan; she attends Wimbledon every year and in December 2016 took over from the Queen as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Before she left, Kate was presented with tennis rackets for Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two. Little Charlotte will no doubt be especially thrilled with the gift, having recently started tennis lessons herself at London’s exclusive Hurlingham Club.

The pregnant royal will welcome her third child in April

Kate clearly remains as active as ever, although she did admit she now has less time to take part in her favourite sports. "I love tennis," she told the group of children during Wednesday's event. "I think it's a great sport. I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies," she added, gently patting her stomach.

