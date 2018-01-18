Prince William surprises with new hairstyle Prince William shaved his head, and showed off the new look during an official visit on Thursday

Prince William has debuted a surprising new look during his visit to a children's hospital in London on Thursday. The second-in-line to the throne appeared at Evelina London to meet the children, families and staff at the hospital as part of the charity Step Into Health, which aims to help veterans find work in the NHS after serving, and is in partnership with the Royal Foundation.

Prince William debuted a shaved head

Fans of the royal family were quick to praise William's new look on Twitter, with one writing: "Keeping it real," while another joked: "Excellent… If you don't have much just be honest… top man!" Prince William has previously poked fun at his receding hairline, telling hairstylist Taz Kabria: "I don't have much hair, I can't give you much business," during a visit to a café with a hairdresser's salon next door. His dad, Prince Charles, also joked about William's hair during William and Kate's wedding breakfast. In a speech, he said: "The thing about growing older is that your children get taller than you so they can see your bald spots. Now in my case, I can see his," to which William responded: "You got there before Harry!"

Prince William was all smiles as he debuted his new look

The new look was done very recently, as Prince William visited Coventry on Tuesday with Kate while sporting his usual hairstyle. During their visit, the couple toured the ruins of the original building before visiting the new cathedral, where they met members of the choir and enjoyed a cup of tea with staff and volunteers at the Rising Café, a social enterprise aimed at providing work and opportunity for those overcoming drug and alcohol addictions. During their visit, Kate helped out a little boy who felt sick, with a school mentor explaining: "Princess Kate came over and give him a sickbag, our little Craig. I think he was a little bit overcome."