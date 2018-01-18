Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dazzle crowds in Cardiff following train delay

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once again charmed crowds as they arrived in Cardiff to carry out their third joint engagement on Thursday afternoon. The couple, who are set to tie the knot in Windsor on 19 May, were greeted with cheers and applause from well-wishers who had waited outside Cardiff Castle - as early as 7am - in order to catch a glimpse of the loved-up duo. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, were held up an hour after their Great Western Railway train service from London Paddington was delayed en route. More pictures here

Meghan Markle turned heads as she arrived in Cardiff on Thursday

Their visit to Wales comes shortly after their successful visits to Nottingham and Brixton in south London. The prince has been taking the time to introduce the former Suits actress to places around the UK, a place she will come to call home. Harry looked handsome in a dark blue coat, while Meghan opted for a stylish black coat by Stella McCartney. After their walkabout, the couple will get to see inside the castle, Cardiff's landmark building which has a history dating back more than 1,000 years. They heared performances from musicians and poets, met leading sportsmen and women, and got to see how organisations are working to promote the Welsh language and cultural identity - as part of a Welsh Cultural Festival.

Later they will travel to travel to Star Hub, a community and leisure centre in the Tremorfa area of the city, to see how sport is being used to engage young people and aid social development. They will also see how StreetGames, which the prince has worked with previously, works to make sport accessible to all young people, regardless of their social circumstances. Harry and Meghan will then meet young people taking part in doorstep sessions including street dance and table tennis as well as young women involved with the UsGirls project, set up with the aim of encouraging female participation in sports across the UK and tackling the barriers that prevent many girls and young women from taking part.

