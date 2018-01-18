QUIZ: How well do you know Buckingham Palace? Are you an expert on Buckingham Palace? Take our quiz to find out!

As the Queen and Prince Philip's official London residence, Buckingham Palace is the most famous home in the UK. Over the years we have seen the royal family waving from the balcony or popping in for the annual Christmas party - but just how much do you actually know about the building, its gardens, and its rich royal history?

Take our Buckingham Palace quiz below

For example, did you know that the Palace is named after an 18th century politician - who was titled the Duke of Buckingham - who built the Palace for himself as a grand London home? Or did you know that the house is 108m across the front and 24m high, and has 775 rooms? And did you know that out of all these rooms, visiting heads of state are given a suite of rooms known as the Belgian Suite, that are situated on the ground floor of the north-facing garden front? Take our quiz to test your knowledge on the UK's most iconic residence!

How did you do? Share your score in the comment section below!