Meghan Markle delights fans by breaking royal protocol – find out what she did The former Suits star broke an important rule during the official engagement in Cardiff

Meghan Markle broke some very important royal protocol during her official engagement in Cardiff on Thursday - but it made her fans very happy! The soon-to-be royal signed an autograph for a young girl who had queued for hours outside Cardiff Castle to get a glimpse of the couple, while her fiancé Prince Harry stood by her side.

Schoolgirl Caitlin Clark, ten, asked Meghan to sign her book and the 36-year-old readily obliged, signing; "Hi Kaitlin" - albeit with a K - and adding a heart and a smiley face. Caitlin, however, did not mind the slight misspelling. "I don’t really care," she said. "My heart is still racing. I’ve never got a royal autograph before. This is going to make everyone jealous."

And it wasn't the only royal protocol Meghan broke during the walkabout; the former Suits star also posed for a selfie with another fan, despite saying she was "not allowed" to take photos with members of the public during a previous engagement.

Meghan Markle broke royal protocol by signing an autograph

Meghan appeared in high spirits throughout the walkabout, and happily chatted to members of the crowd, even allowing one man to kiss her on the hand, and high fiving a group of schoolchildren, while Harry shook their hands.

Royals are typically expected to politely decline fans requests for an autograph, due to the risk of it being forged. However, Meghan's future father-in-law Prince Charles has also previously broken the protocol back in 2010 when he signed an autograph for a victim of devastating floods, writing 'Charles 2010' on a piece of paper.

Meghan also took a selfie with a fan in the crowd

Her Majesty the Queen has also broken her own tradition after agreeing to sign a football for a young Manchester United football fan inside the Petronas Twin Towers building during her visit to Malaysia in 1998. Speaking about the signing, United player and England football hero, Sir Bobby Charlton, said at the time: "She didn't know what to do so I just helped to hold the ball. This is a fantastic honour for Manchester United."

Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to Wales comes shortly after their successful visits to Nottingham and Brixton in south London. The prince has been taking the time to introduce the former Suits actress to destinations around the UK, a place she will come to call home. Harry looked handsome in a dark blue coat, while Meghan opted for a stylish black coat by Stella McCartney.

After their walkabout, the couple will get to see inside the castle, Cardiff's landmark building which has a history dating back more than 1,000 years. They will hear performances from musicians and poets, meet leading sportsmen and women, and see how organisations are working to promote the Welsh language and cultural identity - as part of a Welsh Cultural Festival.