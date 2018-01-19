Flashback Friday: Prince William and Kate look to the future HELLO! is celebrating its 30th birthday this year

To celebrate the 30th birthday of HELLO!, we are looking back at a selection of our favourite issues. This week we revisit January 2008 when our cover stars, Prince William and Kate, were looking ahead, having resumed their romance after a brief split. Dashing in a flying suit, William was fulfilling his dream of earning his RAF wings while Kate had just celebrated her 26th birthday.

It was her smile that had convinced everyone that the future Duchess wouldn't be a lady-in-waiting much longer. As one royal photographer put it: "Kate's now flashing this Cheshire cat grin that comes from knowing something the rest of us don't." Judging by their renewed romance, it was the knowledge that her future with William was assured, and an 'unofficial' engagement had been agreed.

Prince William and Kate were our cover stars in January 2008

At the time, the Prince was based at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire, where he had signed up to a four-month intensive training programme to become a pilot, following in the footsteps of this father, Charles, who learnt to fly there in 1971. Because of his work, William couldn't be with Kate on her birthday. Her family rallied around, as they always have done during her time in the public eye.

Group Captain Nick Seward, Commandant of the Central Flying School at RAF Cranwell, said that the next four months would consist mostly of hard graft for William. "There is a lot to achieve in the time frame, which will mean early starts and studying late into the night," he said, adding: "I doubt he will have much of an appetite for socialising."

Loading the player...

Also as seen on our iconic cover, we joined Victoria Beckham – and husband David – backstage on the Spice Girls world tour, bringing readers exclusive access to one of the hottest events of the year.

Catch up with our Flashback Friday covers here!