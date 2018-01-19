Meghan Markle's right-hand woman revealed The former Suits actress is on her way to becoming a full-time royal!

Meghan Markle now has her very own assistant! Prince Harry has enlisted Amy Pickerill, the Senior Communications Officer for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Harry himself, to be the former Suits actress' first private secretary, in preparation for Meghan becoming a full-time royal. It has been reported that Harry handpicked Amy for his private office in order for her to help Meghan with her upcoming engagements.

Meghan Markle has enlisted Amy Pickerill to be her right-hand woman

Amy, a University of Nottingham graduate, used to work for Royal Bank of Scotland and the HM Treasury. She became a member of the Kensington Palace press team in 2016, but will now work solely for Harry and Meghan. According to Daily Mail, Amy's job will include everything from organising Meghan's diary to collecting flowers and gifts on engagements. Her initial move to Harry’s personal team was "long planned". Amy was pictured collecting flowers for the royal couple in Cardiff on Thursday afternoon. This was Harry and Meghan's third official joint engagement together.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dazzle crowds in Cardiff following train delay

Prince Harry has been working with Edward Lane Fox since 2013

The loved-up duo's visit to Wales comes shortly after their successful visits to Nottingham and Brixton in south London. The Prince has been taking the time to introduce the American actress to destinations around the UK, a place she will come to call home. Elsewhere, Harry is still working with former Army officer, Edward Lane Fox, who was appointed the Prince's private secretary in 2013. Both Harry and Edward have proudly served for the Blues and Royals.

Who should Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invite to their wedding?