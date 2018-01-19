Meghan Markle has had first wedding dress fitting at Kensington Palace: all the details Stylist Jessica Mulroney is thought to have helped Meghan Markle pick out her wedding dress

Meghan Markle has reportedly picked out her wedding dress, and had her very first fitting! According to Good Morning America, the former Suits actress flew her close friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney, from Canada to London to help her to decide on which gown to wear for on the big day. Following the fitting, Jessica reportedly stayed at Kensington Palace with the couple for four nights, and was thought to help Meghan decide on more outfits for the 36-year-old's upcoming engagements.

Jessica reportedly helped the star pick a gown

In the report, royal reporter Omid Scobie said: "[Meghan] attended a top secret fitting at Kensington Palace with a designer". Omid also tweeted that Meghan was "incredibly excited" by her first fitting, and revealed that Jessica' daughter, Ivy, would be a flower girl on the day along with Princess Charlotte, while Prince George will be a pageboy. Jessica celebrated her return home after her trip to London by sharing a sweet snap of her three children holding up a 'welcome home' sign, and captioned the snap: "#luckiestmom".

The pair will tie the knot in May

Prince Harry and Meghan will tie the knot on 19 May and famous faces including Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra and Ed Sheeran are among those expected to attend, with the latter also thought to be performing at the royal reception. Speaking about the royal couple's wedding, the Archbishop of Canterbury told Radio 4: "I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise, 'We ought to get married in a church'. There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness, both about faith and their lives together, which is quite inspirational…It's important because people look at it and see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God in the presence of millions of people. It's always a beautiful moment - every wedding is profoundly beautiful. Even when you drop the rings it's still a very moving wedding."