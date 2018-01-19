Meghan Markle tipped to pick best friend Jessica Mulroney's daughter to be flower girl Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in Windsor on 19 May

There's no denying that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play key roles at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May. But it seems the bride-to-be has also picked her best friend's daughter to be one of the flowers girl on her big day. According to latest reports, Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney has been guiding her friend Meghan throughout her wedding preparations, helping the future royal pick out potential designers and giving her advice on other aspects of the celebrations. And Jessica's four-year-old daughter Ivy is also one of the frontrunners to walk down the aisle alongside the former Suits actress.

Jessica Mulroney's daughter Ivy is tipped to be Meghan Markle's flower girl

It was previously reported that Prince Harry spent a lot of time with the Mulroneys' when Meghan was still living in Canada. In October, a source told E! News: "When Harry first started going to Toronto to visit Meghan, it was Ben and Jessica who had them over at their house for dinners because it wasn't easy for them to go out in public without the risk of getting spotted." The insider added: "Harry's become close with their children Brian, John and Ivy. Ivy especially is a big fan. She, of course, has no idea that he's a prince though - he's just auntie Meghan's special friend Harry, who sometimes comes over with fun presents!"

Who will attend Harry and Meghan's wedding?

Meghan and Jessica have been best friends for years

Jessica, who has styled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie, is the daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and a well-known Toronto personality and philanthropist. She married Ben Mulroney in 2008 and went on to welcome three children with him. So it comes as no surprise that Meghan would pick her best friend to help choose the perfect dress. The mum-of-three works as a consultant with Canadian outpost of Kleinfeld New York's bridal salon, home to the reality show Say Yes to the Dress. "The picking of the dress, whether it’s together with your mother, sister, auntie, best friend or grandmother, is very much a part of any bride’s journey," Jessica previously said in a statement via New York Post. "It's lovely when I get to be part of that process and get to know the couple and their family."

Who will be Meghan Markle's bridesmaids at the royal wedding?