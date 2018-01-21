Loading the player...

Duchess Kate 'considering' giving birth to baby number three at home Kate welcomed her first children at The Lindo Wing, in London

Pregnant Kate is reportedly thinking of welcoming her third child in the comfort of her own home. According to The Express, the Duchess has reportedly told friends that she would "love" to welcome her third child with husband Prince William either at Kensington Palace in London or at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Kate welcomed her first child, Prince George, and daughter Princess Charlotte in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, and although both births were straightforward and problem free, the royal wants to avoid all the media chaos that accompanied them. A royal source in London told the newspaper: "Catherine has said she would love to have her baby at home. She has discussed it with William and he is being very supportive.

"Above all they both agree that having a home birth would save a massive intrusion into the day to day running of any hospital where she gave birth."

If Kate decided to go ahead with the idea, it wouldn't be the first time a royal has given birth at home. The Queen was delivered by Caesarean section at her maternal grandfather's London house: 17 Bruton Street, Mayfair. The Monarch herself welcomed sons Charles, Andrew and Edward at Buckingham Palace, while Princess Anne was born at Clarence House, now home to Charles and Camilla.

Although both of Kate's births have been straightforward, her pregnancies have been accompanied by severe morning sickness, hyperemesis gravidarum. Kate was forced to temporarily retire from royal duties last August, when she announced her third pregnancy, and even had to miss Prince George's first day of school in September because she was not well enough to take him. It wasn't until October that the Duchess resurfaced for her first public engagement when she attended a Buckingham Palace reception honouring mental health campaigners.