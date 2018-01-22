Who is Jack Brooksbank? Find out everything you need to know about Princess Eugenie's fiancé Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will tie the knot in Autumn 2018

Buckingham Palace announced the exciting news that Princess Eugenie will tie the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, on Monday. The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engagement in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor."

Speaking about the happy news, Jack's parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank, released a brief statement which read: "We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement. We are completely over the moon and are very excited for them both." During a visit to the King's Lynn Innovation Centre, Prince Andrew added: "I'm absolutely overjoyed. I'm thrilled… Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I'm really thrilled for them." Find out everything you need to know about Jack before he becomes an official member of the royal family...

How did they meet?

The pair first met while skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and were introduced by mutual friends. They returned to the resort for a ski holiday with his future father-in-law, Prince Andrew, in January 2015. Jack gets along with Eugenie's parents very well, and Sarah Ferguson Instagrammed a snap of them both following their announcement, and wrote: "Total joy. They float with laughter and love... Although a boat helps! I always say that the river flows well to it's destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock."

The pair announced their engagement on Monday

What does he do?

Jack is a Brand Ambassador of Casamigos tequila, which was founded by George Clooney, and worked in bars and pubs, including the celebrity hotspot Mahiki, for several years. Speaking about his career in hospitality, he once told the Daily Mail: "I want to create a chain of pubs. It has been my dream since I was 18. I have fond memories of Sunday roasts in pubs with log fires, and it's something I want to recreate."

The pair met while skiing in Verbier

Who are his family?

Jack's parents are Nicola and George, who work as a company director and a chartered accountant respectively. He is also a descendant of the Brooksbank baronets, and he and Eugenie are actually blood relatives (albeit very, very distant). The Duchess of York is the great great granddaughter of Lady Julia Coke, who is the daughter of Jack's great great grandfather, Thomas Coke.

Jack is a brand ambassador

His relationship with the royal family

Jack has been seen attending high-profile events, including Royal Ascot, with Princess Eugenie since 2011. The club manager also reportedly gets on very well with the Duke and Duchess of York, with one insider saying that the pair are "very fond" of the "lovely chap". Jack and Eugenie visited the Queen in Balmoral together for Prince Harry's 32nd birthday in 2016, sparking rumours that they had asked Her Majesty for her marriage blessing.