The trend the British royals follow when announcing big news The palace tends to announce its big news on a Monday

The engagement of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the imminent wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the news that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting another royal baby – it seems there's a trend in how the royal family make its announcements. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace appear to share their big news on a Monday morning! Princess Eugenie and Jack's engagement was announced on Monday 22 January 2018, two months after Kensington Palace revealed on Monday 27 November 2017 that Prince Harry and Meghan are also engaged to be married.

Similarly, all of Kate's three pregnancies have been announced at the start of the week. On Monday 3 December 2012, it was revealed that she and Prince William were expecting their first child; the second pregnancy announcement came on Monday 8 September 2014 and almost exactly three years later on Monday 4 September 2017, the palace shared the happy news that the couple are expecting their third royal baby.

Meanwhile, the palace surprised royal watchers again when they released the most adorable portraits of Princess Charlotte starting nursery. While the term at Willcocks Nursery School officially commenced on a Thursday, it wasn't until the following Monday – Monday 8 January – that Charlotte started. She spent the day at nursery, although the palace waited until the afternoon to confirm Charlotte's milestone, to protect the two-year-old's privacy.

Kensington Palace wrote in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

Once again, Buckingham Palace chose a Monday – Monday 8 July 2013 – to reveal that the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike were expecting their first baby. While big royal news is often announced on a Monday, other joyful updates are, of course, shared on other days of the week. It was on Friday 5 January 2018 that Zara's second pregnancy was confirmed; Prince William and Kate's engagement news was also revealed on Tuesday 16 November back in 2010.

