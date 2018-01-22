What royal title will the Queen give Princess Eugenie's fiancé Jack Brooksbank? And how will the 27-year-old Princess be styled upon marriage?

Members of the public marrying into the royal family are often given a new title and style, but this may not be the case for Princess Eugenie's new fiancé, Jack Brooksbank. According to royal historian Marlene Eilers Koenig, author of Royal Musings blog, Jack will not be offered a title from Eugenie's grandmother, the Queen.

"Jack will not be getting any title from the Queen," Marlene told HELLO! Online. "The precedent was set by Princess Alexandra and the Hon. Mr. Angus Ogilvy in 1963. He turned down an earldom. Princess Anne and Mark Phillips also turned down an earldom from the Queen in 1973."

Because Eugenie and her older sister Princess Beatrice are technically not working royals (they are the only adult royals not included in the list of royals on the British monarch's website), the offer of a title would not be extended to their future spouses. "It was decided in the 1990s, largely due to the scandals, that the York princesses would not carry out official duties," Marlene explained. "Their engagements and their charities/patronages are not included in the Court Circular and the royal family's charity database."

As for their titles, Marlene doubts that Eugenie, 27, would give up her own title upon her marriage to tequila brand ambassador, Jack. "One of the thoughts of the now disbanded Way Ahead group in the 1990s was that the girls would give up their titles at marriage, but this was not implemented," Marlene said. "I sincerely doubt that Eugenie will do a Princess Patricia of Connaught and relinquish her title and adopt the style and title of a daughter of a Duke, which would be done by royal warrant."

Marlene added: "She will be styled either as HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Brooksbank or she could choose not to use her husband's surname. Prince Andrew has been vocal about his daughters having a royal life, and personally, we need younger blood royal princesses. There are only two working blood princesses – Anne, 67, and Alexandra, 81."