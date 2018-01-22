Inspiration behind Princess Eugenie's engagement ring revealed! It looks like Princess Eugenie's engagement ring was inspired by her mother's!

Princess Eugenie has showed off her stunning engagement ring, containing a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, in the official portraits with her husband-to-be, Jack Brooksbank. The gorgeous ring, which resembles a flower, is believed to have been inspired by Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York's own engagement ring. Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring, a Burmese ruby stone surrounded by diamonds, is uncannily similar to her daughter's in style and colour.

Eugenie's ring is similar to the Duchess of York's

Speaking about Eugenie's ring, which contains the rarest of all sapphires which usually come from Sri Lanka, the Natural Sapphire Company said: "Nothing brings to mind blooming flowers like padparadscha sapphires. Named after the colour of a Lotus blossom, the pinkish orange glow of these stones are hypnotising."

Jack and Eugenie posed for their engagement photos

Eugenie is very close to her mother, who took to social media to share the exciting news of the couple's engagement on Monday. She wrote: "Total joy. They float with laughter and love... Although a boat helps! I always say that the river flows well to it's destiny because of the guidance of a solid rock." The Duke of York also shared an Instagram post about the engagement, writing: "Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month.

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course."

Eugenie and Jack's engagement photos were taken in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace, and the royal looked stunning in a floral Erdem dress with high heeled shoes by Jimmy Choo, while keeping her makeup low-key and natural. The loved-up couple first met while skiing in Verbier back in 2010, and Jack's parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank, released a brief statement expressing their joy at the news. It read: "We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement. We are completely over the moon and are very excited for them both." During a visit to the King's Lynn Innovation Centre, Prince Andrew said: "I'm absolutely overjoyed. I'm thrilled," adding: "Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I'm really thrilled for them."