Princess Eugenie reveals how the Queen reacted to her engagement The youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York is set to marry long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in the Autumn

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announced their happy engagement news on Monday, and appeared on The One Show to talk about the moment Jack popped the question during their holiday in Nicaragua earlier in the year. While talking to host Matt Baker, the bride-to-be revealed how the Queen was one of the very first people to hear about the happy news, and that she was "very happy" for them. She said: "Granny actually knew right at the very beginning, she was one of the few people who knew. She was very happy, as was my Grandfather." Jack added: "It was very, very nice that she was so happy for us."

Dressed in a stylish floral dress by Erdem and Jimmy Choo heels, Eugenie also revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said 'this is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added "I was over the moon, crying."

Proud father-of-the-bride Prince Andrew was first to announce the engagement news, with Buckingham Palace also releasing a statement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course."

Eugenie and Jack have been together since 2010, after being introduced to each other during a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland. Their relationship has gone from strength to strength and continued even when Eugenie, 27, moved to Manhattan to work for an online auction house. She and Jack kept in regular touch and were still "very much together" despite the 3,000 plus miles between them.

Eugenie recently moved into Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom apartment in the grounds of Kensington Palace where she is neighbours with her cousins Prince Harry and Prince William, William's wife Kate, the couple's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Harry's soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle. Jack was not expected to officially join Eugenie, but it's likely that the couple will move in with each other ahead of their wedding.