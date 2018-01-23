Prince Albert's twins make their first appearance at the 42nd International Circus Festival Princess Charlene was absent from the festivities

Prince Albert brought some very special guests along to the circus. On Sunday, Monaco's Prince's three-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques accompanied him to the 42nd Monte Carlo International Circus festival. The twins, who he shares with his wife Princess Charlene, made their first appearance at the festival with their family.

During the event, Gabriella and Jacques enjoyed some of the traditional circus acts including clowns, trapeze artists and various animals. Prince Alberts adorable duo were wide-eyed as they took in all of the excitement, with Gabriella even giving a giraffe a snack.

Gabriella and Jacques made their first appearance at the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival with their dad Photo: Getty Images

Albert and his children were joined by his sister Princess Stephanie of Monaco and her children, Pauline and Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. The circus is celebrating 250 years and is set to run through 28 January. For opening day of the annual event on 18 January, Stephanie – who is the president of the festival's organisation committee – was joined by her children and older brother. The event, which celebrates the modern circus, is dear to the royal family's heart as it was founded by Stephanie and Albert's father Prince Rainier III in 1974.

The three-year-old twins were accompanied by their father and aunt Princess Stephanie Photo: Getty Images

The historic festival has become a family affair, with Albert and the family supporting Stephanie, who spent time with her children in the circus in 2001, every year. The special appearance of Albert's twin marks their first appearance this year and first since they were photographed three days after their third birthday, looking all grown up during a Christmas photoshoot.