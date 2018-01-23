Why did Sarah Ferguson cancel engagement interview at the last-minute? The proud mother-of-the-bride was replaced by Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson is believed to have pulled out on a planned BBC interview to talk about her daughter Princess Eugenie's engagement to Jack Brooksbank. According to reports, the proud mother-of-the-bride was due to talk about the upcoming wedding, but was instead replaced by her ex-husband Prince Andrew. The reasons for the last-minute switch are unclear. In his interview, Prince Andrew shared his excitement at Eugenie's engagement. "Absolutely overjoyed, I'm thrilled," he said. "Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man, and Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I'm really thrilled for them. I can't speak for the Duchess, but we are overjoyed at the news today that Eugenie and Jack have got engaged."

Prince Andrew spoke about daughter Princess Eugenie's engagement to the BBC

Asked if he was looking forward to the wedding, Andrew replied: "Yes. It's now about finding the time and the date and getting all organised. And I think autumn sometime will be the sort of time that everybody's looking at. But we can't fix a date yet – we've got to look at everybody's diaries. It's a bit more complicated than that," he added with a laugh. "But today it's their day and I'm overjoyed for them and wish them every happiness."

Loading the player... Eugenie, 27, is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, and currently eighth in line to the throne. She will keep her royal title when she marries Jack, and will have the option to take his surname. In a series of tweets and Instagram posts, Sarah, 58, congratulated her daughter and future son-in-law, calling the announcement "total joy!" One message shared alongside a photo of the couple read: "A total embrace of goodness AND JOY, we love Jack and I AM SO EXCITED to have a son, a brother and a best friend, eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will BE PURE HARMONY #totaljoy #engagement #TheDukeOfYork."

